New Year’s Eve Events in the Coachella Valley

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

J.Rocc and Seven Davis Jr. headline this soulful and funky New Year’s Eve celebration at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs alongside special guests Juliet Mendoza, Coflo, Michael Fam and James Axon.

Acrisure Arena

Show off your own “Moves Like Jagger” at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms with rockers Maroon 5, led by frontman Adam Levine.

Agua Caliente Casinos

Agua Caliente Casino fêtes 2023 with nonstop festivities at all three locations, including live music in Rancho Mirage, food trucks in Cathedral City, and a firework-filled block party in Palm Springs.

Big Rock Golf & Pub

Dress in your best “winter wonderland” attire (think ski jackets, footy pajamas, or sequines … because, you know, it’s New Year’s!) for this gathering at Big Rock Golf & Pub in Indio. The Delgado Band performs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Live music starts at 9 p.m. at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Catch Steel Rod and guests at the upstairs lounge Twelve or head to the club Lit to dance to Tre’sure. Admission is free.

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs

The Brothers of the Desert’s fourth annual New Year’s Eve celebration and fundraiser includes a three-course dinner with wine pairings and a Champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. The event honors individuals who have advanced the Black LGBTQ+ community.

Marvyn’s Magic Theater

A surprise guest joins Marvyn’s Magic Theater producer Jeff Hobson at the venue for an evening of spectacular sleight-of-hand. Hobson counts a seven-year tenure with The Illusionists among his accomplishments.

Oscar’s

Drag queens Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Heklina, and Billy L’Amour sashay into the new year with a fabulous dinner show — including hilarious parodies of tunes by Britney Spears and Mariah Carey — at Oscar’s in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Convention Center

Ring in the new year at the Palm Springs Convention Center with music by DJ Alex Ramos, DJ Max Bruce, and DJ T'Don from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Pretty Faces Nightclub

Don your bell bottoms and party like it’s 1975 at this ABBA-inspired disco at Pretty Faces Nightclub at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs. In addition to the hits that made Mamma Mia your favorite movie, the DJ spins classics from Cher, the Bee Gees, and other groovy musicians.

Purple Room

Palm Springs supper club Purple Room presents a three-course dinner and live jazz. Rose Mallett performs during seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sharon Sills closes it out at the 10 p.m. seating, which also includes party favors and a Champagne toast.

Spotlight 29 Casino

The party starts at 8 p.m. at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. Party favors will be passed out at 9 a.m., and DJ Mod Girl will spin from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fifty random drawing winners will get $200 in free gaming.

Tack Room Tavern

Desert DJ Entertainment hosts an epic 21-and-over countdown from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Tack Room Tavern in Indio. There is no cover for the event.

The Saguaro

Dress to impress for this 1980s themed New Year’s Eve extravaganza with drag performances by Rusty Waters and friends. Enjoy cocktails and bites all night long and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa

The Brad Mercer Band headlines the New Year’s Eve at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission includes two drink tickets, a Champagne toast, and party favors. Light food and beverage offerings and a cash bar will be available. Oh, and did we mention there's a balloon drop?

Wildest Restaurant

Palm Desert restaurant Wildest presents two prix-fixe dinner seatings, where you can dine on fine oysters, filet mignon, and chocolate mousse. Decadent vegetarian and seafood options are available, and the price of dinner includes complimentary Champagne.