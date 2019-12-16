10 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Desert

Dive Deep Into 2020 at Dive Palm Springs

Ring in 2020 and the new decade at Dive Palm Springs, the new petite resort inspired by 1960s French Riviera, which is hosting the ultimate 24-hour New Year’s Eve celebration. Check out the synchronized swimmers in the pool and circus contortionists as just some of the live performances that will be showcased throughout the property’s grounds. Dive has partnered with Laurent Perrier to serve up its limited-edition champagne alongside beluga caviar bumps. A formal multi course dining experience will then follow. The next day, indulge in Dive’s New Year’s Day champagne brunch before enjoying a midday massage and kicking back poolside for some recovery R&R. Tickets are priced from $475 each (event only) or at $375 when booking a room for the night of Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Dive Palm Springs, 1586 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

760-323-2231

divepalmsprings.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE BLOCK PARTY

This outdoor block party will take you and your family into the next decade with food vdnros, bar gardens, complimentary party favors, photo booth, and DJ music, And watch the Times Square Ball Drop on the big outdoor screen, followed by a Palm Springs-style “ball drop” and spectacular firework show at midnight.

Spa Resort Casino, 401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs

888-999-1995, sparesortcasino.com

Mildly wild new years eve party

Celebrate the 2020’s at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens by participating in a throwback party to the 1920’s with classic and modern twists like tray-passed appetizers, a 3-course plated dinner packed with your favorite ‘20s themed foods, animal encounters and live entertainment. Your ticket includes a drink ticket, cash bar, and champagne toast. Watch the ball drop live from New York at 9 p.m. and then hit the dance floor with a DJ until 10 p.m.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, 47900 Portola Ave., Palm Desert

livingdesert.org

Melvyn’s restaurant at the ingleside inn

Enjoy gourmet dishes cooked to perfection at your tableside. The special New Year’s Eve menu includes petite filet, lobster tail, and seared scallops. If a quiet, intimate setting is what you are looking for, then this is the place. The onsite Casablanca Lounge offers live entertainment and dancing.

Melvyn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 200 W. Ramon Road, Palm Springs 760-325-2323, inglesideinn.com

Michael Holmes purple room supper club

If swinging Sinatra style is on your agenda, New Year’s Eve at one of the Rat Pack’s favorite haunts is the place to be. Hob nob with the cool cats at this swanky supper club featuring three different prix fixe menus and three separate dinner times with live entertainment. Entertainment by Rose Mallett & Mark Kahn at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and Sharon Sills rings in the New Year for the 10 p.m. seating

Michael Holmes’ Purple Room Supper Club, 1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

760-322-4422, purpleroompalmsprings.com

BB’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party

Looking to bring in 2020 with 1,000 people, then this is the party for you. Set up at the Miramonte Resort in Indian Wells, the 36th annual party by BB Ingle has two stages of entertainment with multiple DJs and a special performance by vocalist Meagan Van Dyke and classic rock and top hits dance band “Dude Jones”. Tickets $35 in advance. Limited amount at the door for $40.

Miramonte Resort, 45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells

760-880-1059; facebook.com/events