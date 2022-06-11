By the time this late-1960s condo changed hands to its current homeowner, he wasn’t sure he wanted to hang onto it. The Chicago-based bachelor financier felt little affinity for the 2,430-square-foot residence at La Quinta Country Club. It had been in his family since his father and uncle purchased it new in 1968.

Over the years, the house had been a full-time residence, a part-time vacation home, and a rental property. Its lack of character, despite its beautiful location in the sunny desert, had him in a love-it-or-list-it frame of mind.

A Google search led him to Palm Desert–based Nicholas Lawrence Design. After a tour, the firm’s co-owner, Nicholas Hertneck, reassured him: A renovation could bring a fresh, consistent identity to those tired spaces that had played too many roles. He was willing to hand it over and see what they could do.