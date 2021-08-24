Reach for the Stars

He now delivers 150 astronomy talks a year, and the Star Gazers show is broken down to 1-and 5-minute segments covering astronomical occurrences people can view from their backyards.

“To me, seeing through a telescope for the first time is the No. 1 thing that gets people really excited and interested,” Regas says. “I loved seeing all the craters on the moon for the first time and it changed my life even as an adult since I didn’t have access to these telescopes as a kid.”

Regas hopes to attract people like himself that had little interest in astronomy before gazing through a telescope for the first time to the Night Sky Festival. “If nothing else, [the Night Sky Festival is] truly a vacation from reality to get out here under the night sky,” he adds.