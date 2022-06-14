Desert After Dark

A Day With Tommi

Host of the desert’s longest running drag show, performer Tommi Rose shares his picks for a Greater Palm Springs getaway. Catch his act weekly at Toucans Tiki Lounge. toucanstikilounge.com

MORNING:

“I love going to Elmer’s in Palm Springs. The German pancake will leave you in your happy place to start your day.”

NOON:

“Check out the Palm Springs Air Museum. Great history and very entertaining. Lulu California Bistro is an excellent option for good food and people-watching. I love their gazpacho, especially on a warm day.”

NIGHT:

“Dinner at Spencer’s is lovely and relaxing with an upscale atmosphere. Or try Trio if you want something more casual.”