Living in an Ideals World

For many pacesetters, the journey to Greater Palm Springs is a long and winding road. However, it’s often a path quickly traveled, as though racing fate. When they recognize this is where they will stop, settle, and bask in surroundings that spark intense inspiration, they begin producing their best work.

Paula Bueso-Inchausti and Guille Castaneda, who trained at the Architecture School of Madrid and practiced in Spain, Paris, and London before breaking ground on their stateside career in Silicon Valley, have sprinted that stretch of highway. On the heels of Castaneda’s work for Foster+Partners designing the Apple Park campus in fast-paced Cupertino, the couple has brought their design-build firm, Nomos RED, to rest and refocus in Palm Desert.