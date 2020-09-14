Best Friends Forever

Standing out there on stage, the last thing Nora Burns wanted to do was make it all about her. That sounds nearly impossible, but when you watch David’s Friend, which screens as a drive-in experience Sept. 18 at Cinema Diverse, the Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival, the story she tells takes over.

The comedian’s powerful and sensory-driven performance brings alive a time in her life when she and her best friend, David, experience the wild and crazy times of the New York gay scene together. Burns, who is straight, has made sure the show has stuck to looking back at an important time in her life and what about it resonates today.

“I think solo shows can be so self-indulgent, and it’s like, yes, everyone’s life is fascinating to them, but why would it be interesting to other people?” says Burns. “It better be funny. It better be relatable. It better be interesting. So anytime there was anything where it felt self-indulgent, I was like, ‘I’ll cut the entire show, if it ever feels that way.’ So it was always really important to me that it was something that anyone could relate to.”

After performing the show on a small scale, David’s Friend premiered in New York at Dixon Place. Helped by a commission from La MaMa, a famous off-broadway theater, the show was reviewed in the New York Times and Burns eventually edited the show down to an hour that she could take on the road.

Her show was brought to film by one of her oldest friends, Todd Hughes, who with his Palm Springs husband P. David Ebersole have carved a niche as documentarians, most notably House of Cardin, the life of fashion icon Pierre Garden that screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2020 and also as a drive-in experience at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The Palm Springs filmmakers were joined by Burns in a recent chat with Palm Springs Life. All three will be in attendance at the Cinema Diverse screening.