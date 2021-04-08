Up to the Challenge

Though he does not know which activity caused him to sustain a hernia, he remembers the pain that increased to the point it hurt to walk.

McKenzie, who lives in Palm Desert and is now 69, previously had undergone hip-replacement surgery by Erik Schnaser, M.D., at Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center. He walked out of the hospital the day after that operation and recovered easily. So he trusted the healthcare services at Eisenhower and made an appointment with Norby Wang, M.D.

A specialist in minimally invasive surgery for hernias, gallbladders, and gastrointestinal issues, Wang told McKenzie he would perform the hernia operation with a da Vinci robotic system.

“I researched robotic surgery and saw that it was less invasive [than standard surgery] and my recovery would be way faster,” McKenzie reports. “I walked out five hours after the surgery [on June 1, 2020] and got back to being active.