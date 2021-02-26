north face gucci fashion

Adventure Seeker

The North Face x Gucci explores  new directions in time for Desert X.

Patrick Maus Current PSL, Fashion & Style, Shopping

north face gucci fashion

The North Face x Gucci logo puffer, nylon skirt, hat, and scarf and Gucci logo bra.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY PATRICK MAUS

Styling: Neil Cohen
Model: Sydney Paige Schafer
Hair: Christian Marc
MakeUp: Dana Delaney
Location: boxoPROJECTS, Joshua Tree
guccipalmdesert
northfacexgucci

The North Face x Gucci  floral print silk dress.

guccisunglasses
northfacexguccitshirt

The North Face x Gucci logo T-shirt and printed nylon A-line skirt and Gucci sunglasses, necklace, and slide sandal.

northfacexguccihoodie
northfacexguccifashion
patrickmausphotography

The North Face x Gucci shearling hoodie, skirt, wool socks and hiking boots, and backpack.

northfacexguccisweatshirt

The North Face x Gucci logo sweatshirt, web print silk shorts, self-tie nylon hat, and backpack and Gucci sunglasses.

 
northfacexguccinylonjumper
gucciprintsilkblouse
jacki1961handbag

The North Face x Gucci nylon jumper dress and Gucci print silk blouse, Jacki 1961 handbag, and tennis 1977 sneakers.

• READ NEXT: Lear House in Palm Springs is Setting for Effortless Glamour.