November 2017 horoscopes

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

The brain fog of too many options is lifting. Be honored to walk with the masters for short but intense experiences. Immediately apply awareness to the new perspectives. Take responsibility for your contribution. Grow.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Take advantage of a positive image in the professional arena. Prove points by harmony and good will. Renegotiate some worthy alliances to fit the current progress. No balance? Taking the power back revitalizes.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Realize life has been an ascending spiral and pause with gratitude. It looks hard, but a simple decision to let go of what isn’t working will set you free. A frog in the well thinks the universe is only five stars. Jump out and behold.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Your partners have available resources. They are not inconvenienced and you are immeasurably uplifted. Though you read them, they cannot read you. Can you muster up courage to ask? Encourage all.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Higher education hides in the streets and the marketplace. Flashes of insight are golden moments. Put yourself into multicultural situations and listen. Open your heart and mind. Be still to attract the right answers.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Be strong in your truth. Especially when it means saying “no.” Do not elevate servants to partners. It means being alone for a while. The right alliances will manifest. Inform yourself of requirements.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

In leading with your heart you may find the mind cannot get with the program. The cause of all suffering for mankind, minus expectation, has created illusions that do nothing for your progress. Maintain your lovely dreams. Shine on.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

Crabs carry home on their backs and store intuitive power by moon phases. Gaze at night skies with gratitude for your keen hunches. Clean and organize the domestic environment. Nurture a plant for stability.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Community supports your willingness to devote energy to the release of critical information. Philosophy and revolt work as a team. Your leadership is crucial. Before becoming doers, we are deciders. Start with a firm premise.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Virgos love certificates they can frame for their walls. What can you absorb in the near future, to add an area of expertise? Mastery of new knowledge deepens your status and sharpens focus. Short car trips open new doors of experience.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

The student of balance is most compatible with the raw warrior. Your ability to soothe hard reactions and soften difficult situations means you can be chief of protocol for unnerving news. Use a calming response to help others.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

A long-dead project is revitalized. Realize the power of rebirth is the eagle’s gift. Be sure all remnants of the past are cold ashes and be ready to fly straight to the sun. Do not fear endings; break through to the new beginnings. Renew.

