SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Jupiter has smiled on you this year. Where there is no material outcome, you can expect success from a new way of considering opportunities. International contacts spark new concepts. True wisdom has no emotional reactions.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Clear the deck for new action. You have a quantity of experiences, but it’s time to shoot for quality. This creates more downtime, which you need to find your own truth. Go within for clarity.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

It’s a Saturn year. Success now is foundational. Hard work and added responsibilities make for a slow climb, but each accomplishment speaks to the future. Attach your little goat hooves like the bighorn on a ledge. Local wildlife is a symbol of ambition and you.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 17

Mars leaves your sign on the 15th, having been there since mid-May.

As the hub of the wheel, it’s up to you to be the catalyst. Connect others for the common good. Where three or more gather, there is progress.

PISCES: Feb. 18–March 20

Add workable philosophies to your vision. No heavy lifting is required if you say the secret words loud enough for your psyche to hear. Run by subconscious belief systems, all becomes reality when you express a conscious intent. Dreams have power.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Retrograde Mercury demands a halt to forward motion; reconnaissance is needed to proceed. A higher consciousness, currently hidden, enlarges the big picture by month’s end. There are many advisers, but only few are wise. Frugality now equals success later.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Initiate contact with those you have avoided; it’s time for fresh understanding. Recent alliances prove their effectiveness. Be patient and analytical. Take a measured, deliberate approach.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

Address psychic clutter. Painful memories impede personal growth. Practice forgiveness and let go. Insincere enthusiasm assuages the ego; beware the forked tongue. Keep your own counsel for a big win.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

You are almost ready to play with the big kids. Be confident that your rendered services will ensure your value. Cheerfully realize your time is near, but not yet. Humbly respect the requests for validation. With having it all comes responsibility for the highest efforts.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

The alliance that seems so promising needs the test of retrograde. You’ll find an alternative that makes for a bigger picture. Avoid mistaking their affection for commitment. Test your willpower and be prepared.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

This is a great month to tackle that domestic project. Your successes in business will come faster and easier if there is a new order in your personal world. A mentor has valuable advice and is tickled that you asked.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 21

Willpower is your secret weapon. Disregard setbacks and set out to gather the data. You can will an outcome into reality. Follow your heart; don’t waver. Be loyal to what your spirit has envisioned. Affirm.

