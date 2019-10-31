november 2019 horoscopes

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

You ponder the “it’s not fair” conundrum and the imbalances where there should be cohesion and self-control. Transferring energy to a clean new space answers many questions. Learn what you want.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Louise Hay said that too much going on is the onset of illness. Clear your plate. Speed for its own sake creates chaos. Month’s end has the answers. Until then, chill.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

It can be a special time with so many Earth influences. Use Taurus (reasonable values), Virgo (analysis and applied systems), and Capricorn (responsibility and management). Be fiscally wise and psychologically sound. Accept only your responsibilities.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

The darkness of the end of the previous age deeply affects you, as you live for the future. Your planet is freedom, and you must understand what being free means to you. In troubled times, remember: All is love.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

Your sensitivity makes you a natural empath, but you must be able to tune out what distresses you. Study the phenomenon of faith creating miracles. You are capable of wonders and healing self and others through momentary mysticisms.

Aries: March 21–April 19

No matter the fire raging within, if you want to win, be accommodating, passive, and conciliatory. Jockeying for position may jeopardize gains. Take on unmet goals. Be aware of a partner’s contribution. Be patient.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

A vendor or service provider has outlived its usefulness and should be replaced. Close to goal achievement, you can upgrade the final result with better help. Apply this: Nothing but the best will do.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

Focus on your image. You cannot communicate the message without a hook. An audio-visual presentation gets attention. Be a light: Lead by quiet example. They will see.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

You have reached a time of compilation, where many concepts coalesce. Others will become involved as a common denominator becomes evident. Your market is of a new consciousness.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

Break from the daily hustle to take additional responsibility for your health. Reset lifestyle habits that no longer serve you. Live simpler.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

While sitting at the feet of a master, you realize that you have a significant contribution to make. Initiate new parallels in the dynamics of a small group. Base leadership on synthesis of many talents.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

It’s time to look at the club, neighborhood, and local group dynamic. By contacting various factions, you get a “big picture” that will unify many with a common cause. Be willing to go on short trips to ignite new perspective. Shine.

