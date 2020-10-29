november 2020 horoscopes

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

As you ceaselessly work, know the results are slow in coming but crucial to a new foundation. Your net worth expands solidly and the next level awaits. Encouragement of others is your forte. When beleaguered, shift attention to service to others. All is well.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Your prime season is winter where the action is all about pruning, turning the soil for the spring. Rotate your crops, and study seed catalogues by the fireside. Whenever you take ownership and finish a project, a fabulous opportunity appears. And the holidays will bring joy. Yay!

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Finally, you will begin to feel integrated. Renewed networking will provide a forum for your upcoming endeavors. Understanding who your true friends are will make for a smoother transformation to the future. It’s your time now.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

Many blessings lie ahead — and with them bittersweet endings. Worldly concerns will fade away, as you are nesting to prepare for a high-level spiritual life. Your grace heals others and strengthens movement.

Aries: March 21–April 19

This month, explosive energy comes onto the stage. Be ready to make the moves that set you free. Be selfish now. Avoid distractions. You can’t be right for anyone else until you’re right with you. Blaze a trail — alone. A new beginning will rock your world.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

There seems no end in sight to your inner-spiritual struggle. Appreciate your strength. The chaos will continue through January, but each skirmish focuses your resolve toward the promises of February. Keep looking ahead. Spring will welcome a prosperous life.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

In the midst of deep drama, a whimsical, uplifting energy will permeate your environs. As one thing begins, another also ends. Start new alliances with an insistence on emotional maturity. Be smart and exit early.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

Listening and not talking has given you a quiet edge in the marketplace. Hold yourself above the squabbling. Silence will morph into influence; only you have some answers. Be the blur in the picture, whispering in the right ear. Truth empowers you. Quietly win.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

Hard work and service will provide new stature. Savor the power of influence and gather crucial info to be later applied. Financial increase for professional goals promises a stellar year to come. Hide ego until time for leadership. Trust that a light is near.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Income steadfastly increases. Gains will be richer if you are firm in your own value. Establish a rate card and do not deviate. Offering specials and discounts indicate self-doubt. Every decline produces two new offers. Say “no thank you” with firm pride and prosper.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Responsibility has upset the delicate balance you have struggled to maintain. You cannot reform others who expect you to do all the heavy lifting. There are no victims, only volunteers. No balance? Extricate yourself. It only hurts for a minute. Then, you’ll win.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.