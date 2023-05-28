NTT IndyCar Series Brings Motorsports to The Thermal Club

All it took was a huge investment — $275 million to date — and persistence in developing the 450-acre site south of Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal. Announced last fall, the IndyCar visit put The Thermal Club on the same footing as the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and PGA West, which host the BNP Paribas Open and The American Express, respectively. A difference was the lack of a public audience to witness the cars on the 3.067-mile course. Thermal Club members and their guests watched from the balconies of their private villas that line the track, reveling in the never-before-seen backdrop of palm trees and distant mountains in connection with the open-wheel sport.

Josef Newgarden, the Tennessean who is a two-time IndyCar season champion and full-time Adonis, gushed after the final test session, saying, “I think it’s a first-class facility, no doubt. Thermal really rolled out the red carpet for us. They did a tremendous job — it was a fairly flawless test.”

When Thermal opened, May 13, 2013, skeptics said it wasn’t a real racetrack. “Real” racetracks are supposed to penalize mistakes with big wrecks and lots of carnage. Indeed, as track designer Alan Wilson noted, a prime objective was to provide a generous paved runoff area, so gentleman drivers can save their precious Porsches and McLarens before making contact with a fixed object. In select locations, the wayward car departing the pavement will encounter a large sand trap to slow things down before making impact with the guardrail.

Many famous road-racing courses twist and turn through hills, as at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the IndyCar season will end in September. Thermal has no blind crests and nothing like Laguna’s hallowed Corkscrew turn. Instead, it’s dead flat and lies 135 feet below sea level. On the other hand, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is flat, and winning the lauded Indy 500 brings immortality. Thermal offers its own technical challenges with tricky dual-apex turns here and increasing-radius ones there.

Late in the final practice session, Newgarden found the track to be “unfriendly offline” when he pushed too hard in Turn 9.

“I was basically asking to spin,” he said.