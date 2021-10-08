Classic Covers

When he was hired in 1948, O.E. L. Graves used his vast talents to transform the look and feel of the Palm Springs Villager covers into collectible works of art today.

A collection of Graves’ covers from the late 1940s and early 1950s are part of a Palm Springs Life display of Palm Springs Villager covers at Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm Springs. View the vintage display during a special cocktail reception from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14 with snacks provided by Palm Springs Bottle Shop (PSBS) and beverages by Palm Springs Life.

The display will remain at Mojave Flea Trading Post through Oct. 31. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.