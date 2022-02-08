Music City

Rhythm connects us. It pulses through people and places and periods of time, indifferent to background or social standing and threading through all generations, past, present, and future. Sure, the sounds may shift from one culture group to the next, but the beat rattles on in all of us.

From the earliest allegorical birdsongs of the Native people to the era of the Rat Pack to today's diverse and multifaceted music scene, Palm Springs is an unrivaled entertainment destination where world-class music thrives.

Nineteen acts over five days will take music fans on an unforgettable experience when the Oasis Music Festival brings an array of bands to the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs, May 11-15.

Here is an overview of those five days and the bands. For tickets and more information, visit oasismusicfestival.com.