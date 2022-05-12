On With the Shows!

Looking for the Oasis Music Festival? Just follow the beat.

The festival opened with a reception at Juniper Table at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel. Guests enjoyed complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, including a signature pomegranate-forward concoction. Then, the jazz group Bayou Bump arrived and led guest in a groovy parade toward Palm Springs’ historic Plaza Theatre, where a ribbon cutting officially celebrated the start of the inaugural event.

The Save the Plaza Theatre Foundation’s Gino LaMont welcomed ticketholders before Michael Mathews, community relations and sponsorship director at Palm Springs Life (the festival founders), took a pair of supersized yellow scissors and performed the ceremonious snip as Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner looked on.