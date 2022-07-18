On With the Shows

The festivities began with a reception at Juniper Table at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, where the jazz group Bayou Bump eventually marched in to lead guests in a groovy parade toward the nearby theater for the ribbon cutting.

Organized by Palm Springs Life, the festival aims to return Palm Springs to its musical roots, stimulate business for local restaurants and retailers, and raise awareness and money for the restoration of The Plaza Theatre.

The 759-seat theater, which opened in 1936 with the world premiere of George Cukor’s Camille, starring Robert Taylor and Greta Garbo, became the jewel of downtown, hosting film screenings, The Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy Show broadcast radio program, and performances by legends such as Frank Sinatra, Jack Benny, Bob Hope, and Bing Crosby. The vaudeville-style Follies ruled the stage from 1991 to 2014. The city of Palm Springs, which owns the theater, has launched a capital campaign to restore it to its former glory and add to the buzz at the center of downtown.