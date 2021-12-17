Meet Me at the Oasis

Palm Springs, long-known for its celebrity and swank, has a vast musical history. From the performances of the Rat Pack in the 1950s to the enormity of today’s Stagecoach and Coachella Music Festivals, the Greater Palm Springs Area is a mecca for live music

“We are thrilled to release the long-anticipated news of the inaugural Oasis Music Festival," says Taly Fantini, director of events at Palm Springs Life. “This festival will allow people to discover historic Palm Springs through its music history."

Liz Garro, the music curator of the Oasis Music Festival and owner of The Alibi Palm Springs, adds, “The Plaza Theatre talent reflects Palm Springs music history and highlights a wide-ranging mix of current artists."

Kim Crandal, the event producer of the festival, says, “There is something for everyone. Our festival will offer over 300 acts of all genres at more than 30 locations, and for the Jazz lover, there will be no better way to spend your Sunday than at the Plaza.”