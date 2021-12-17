Meet Me at the Oasis

The Oasis Music Festival, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, brings an all-genre lineup to Palm Springs, Jan. 26-30, 2022, spread across more than 30 venues in the city. The Palm Springs Life event will include headliners The Milk Carton Kids, The White Buffalo, and Y La Bamba, to go along with a jazz series presented by the Palm Springs International Jazz Festival featuring Arturo Sandoval.
The historic Plaza Theatre will serve as the main concert stage, with proceeds from ticket sales going toward the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation. The non-profit foundation is dedicated to bringing the Plaza Theatre back to its original glory after more than 80 years of community and theatrical impact.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Frank Sinatra brought the Rat Pack with him when he moved to the desert, appearing at a variety of local clubs.
Palm Springs, long-known for its celebrity and swank, has a vast musical history. From the performances of the Rat Pack in the 1950s to the enormity of today’s Stagecoach and Coachella Music Festivals, the Greater Palm Springs Area is a mecca for live music
“We are thrilled to release the long-anticipated news of the inaugural Oasis Music Festival," says Taly Fantini, director of events at Palm Springs Life. “This festival will allow people to discover historic Palm Springs through its music history."
Liz Garro, the music curator of the Oasis Music Festival and owner of The Alibi Palm Springs, adds, “The Plaza Theatre talent reflects Palm Springs music history and highlights a wide-ranging mix of current artists."
Kim Crandal, the event producer of the festival, says, “There is something for everyone. Our festival will offer over 300 acts of all genres at more than 30 locations, and for the Jazz lover, there will be no better way to spend your Sunday than at the Plaza.”
Joining Sandoval in a special jazz series on Jan. 30 at the Plaza Theatre are Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap, and John Beasley and Monk’estra with Alicia Olatuja. Appearing at other venues under the jazz/swing genre are Mikole Karr Jazz band, Beau MacDougall, Lance Conrad Quartet, The Gand Band, Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boys, Linda Lavin, Brenna Whitaker, and Sharon Sills.
Plaza Theatre
In 1936, the historic 800-seat Plaza Theatre opened with the world premiere of George Cukor’s Camille, starring Robert Taylor and Greta Garbo. The theatre featured fanciful village facades carved into the walls and twinkling star-like lights on the ceiling. It was then leased to Earl Strebe, the town’s first film exhibitor, who showed first-run movies and presented depression-era live radio shows.
Over the years, the theatre was the venue for memorable performances by stars such as Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. In addition, performers Jack Benny, Bob Hope, and The Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy Show broadcast radio show from the Plaza, bringing national attention to Palm Springs.
Artists
The Milk Carton Kids * The White Buffalo * Lee Fields & The Expressions * Emily Rose & the Ramblers * Y La Bamba * The Dip * Thee Sacred Souls *The Flusters * Courtney Chambers * Blasting Echo * Vinny Berry Connection * Giselle Woo & the Night Owls * Shadow Mountain Band * Fabulous Yachtsmen * Nutty * Gand Band * Arturo Sandoval * Dee Dee Bridgewater * John Beasley MONK’estra & Alicia Olatuja * Nacho Bustillos & Quinto Menguante * Oasis DE Noche w/Nacho Bustillos * Super Sonido w/Alfa Alpha * Dave Audé * Morabito * Flannery Exchange - Precious Byrd * Lance Conrad Quartet * Jason Collings * Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys * Alf Alpha & Friends
Visit oasismusicfestival.com.
