Things to Do This Week, Jan. 24-31

The Secret Life of Bears: Jan. 24

As a scientist with the National Geographic Society’s Last Wild Places Initiative, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant works to protect and restore grizzly bears, bison, pronghorn, cougars, and more. But there’s an obstacle: roads, fences, and cattle ranches crisscross the habitat of these wide-ranging animals.

Oasis Music Festival/ Jan. 26–30

This brand-new festival presented by Palm Springs Life offers a broad array of musical genres at a variety of venues in Palm Springs this week. The Plaza Theatre card has been moved to May 11-15, and stay tuned for more information on the May concerts.

Sean-Paul & Juliana Fay: Jan. 27–29

An 8-year-old Sean-Paul fell in love with sleight of hand after witnessing a performer make magic at a Cub Scouts Banquet. He and dancer Juliana Fay bring their captivating escapes and illusions to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.