Things to Do This Week, Jan. 24-31

See Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boys on Jan. 27 at the Cascade Lounge inside the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs — part of the January program for the Oasis Music Festival.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OASIS MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Secret Life of Bears: Jan. 24
As a scientist with the National Geographic Society’s Last Wild Places Initiative, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant works to protect and restore grizzly bears, bison, pronghorn, cougars, and more. But there’s an obstacle: roads, fences, and cattle ranches crisscross the habitat of these wide-ranging animals.
Oasis Music Festival/ Jan. 26–30
This brand-new festival presented by Palm Springs Life offers a broad array of musical genres at a variety of venues in Palm Springs this week. The Plaza Theatre card has been moved to May 11-15, and stay tuned for more information on the May concerts.
Sean-Paul & Juliana Fay: Jan. 27–29
An 8-year-old Sean-Paul fell in love with sleight of hand after witnessing a performer make magic at a Cub Scouts Banquet. He and dancer Juliana Fay bring their captivating escapes and illusions to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SOUTHWEST ARTS FESTIVAL
The Empire Polo Club in Indio hosts the Southwest Arts Festival.
Southwest Arts Festival: Jan. 27-30
At the Empire Polo Club in Indio, the acclaimed art festival features a variety of traditional, contemporary, and abstract fine works of art, jewelry and quality crafts. This year’s festival will feature live music, with pottery, glass and fine art painting scheduled to be on display.
Walkin’ the Line: Jan. 28
Singer Scott Moreau starred as Johnny Cash in Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet, a fictionalized journey through Cash’s impromptu jam session with Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. He brings his uncanny talent for impersonating Cash for a tribute show at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Lynn Roberts plays Jack Benny in Palm Springs Legends at McCallum Theatre.
Palm Springs Legends: Jan. 27
Travel back to Palm Springs’ Golden Age. Performers at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert depict Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and other frequent flyers who made the city their playground in the mid-20th century. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY 98 DEGREES
98 Degrees will sing several chart-topping hits at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.
98 Degrees: Jan. 28
This boys band from the ‘90s managed their own share of success competing against Backstreet Boys and N’Sync. Their biggest hit, “Give Me Just One Night”, reached No. 2on the Billboard 100.
Music with Finesse: Jan. 29
Music with Finesse vocalist Nikki Dickinson credits music with saving her life. The Gardens on El Paseo show benefits the Children’s Museum of the Desert. thegardensonelpaseo.com
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Jan. 31
This all-male ballet troupe mixes side-splitting comedy with technical mastery at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
