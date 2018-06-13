Martyn Lawrence Bullard

TV personality and interior designer

Moroccan meets midcentury modern at PRG Hospitality Group’s new Sands Hotel & Spa. Designed by L.A.-based Bullard, who owns a home in Palm Springs, the 1950s Indian Wells property received its makeover in early 2018.

What inspired the Sands Hotel & Spa’s design?

The hotel didn’t have a lot of “oomph,” but it did have these wonderful undulating arches. It gave me the idea of creating a new Moroccan experience, but I also wanted to honor the local vicinity, the history, and the modern vibe that we’re famous for. It’s a very sexy experience.

Define the desert’s vibe.

Greater Palm Springs, to me, is sanctuary. It’s where I go to recharge my battery and totally chill out.

Describe your ultimate weekend in Greater Palm Springs.

We tend to go down Friday after dinner. Glass of wine, a movie, let the week wash away. Saturday morning, Cheeky’s is our favorite spot for brunch. I love to go to the local antique stores and The Shops at 1345. We’ll do cultural stuff on Sundays, museums, and an early dinner at Birba, then we head back to L.A.

sandshotelandspa.com