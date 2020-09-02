Sheer Pleasure

Fun and relaxation are a high priority at any time, but perhaps now have take on even greater importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. This Palm Springs home in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood creates a laid-back environment set in a sophisticated manner that delivers on a place to gather, rejuvenate, and find enjoyment.

Three features help set the tone on this 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom home covering ore than 5,000 square feet: