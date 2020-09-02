Sheer Pleasure

Fun and relaxation are a high priority at any time, but perhaps now have take on even greater importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. This Palm Springs home in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood creates a laid-back environment set in a sophisticated manner that delivers on a place to gather, rejuvenate, and find enjoyment.
Three features help set the tone on this 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom home covering ore than 5,000 square feet:
• Two 15-foot-wide sliders, with hidden tracks, completely open the dining room and kitchen to the covered patio, pool, and tennis court beyond.
• Hand-troweled matte concrete floors from the front entrance to the back pool deck, create a seamless transition from indoors to outdoors.
• Matte black fixtures, white quartz countertops, glass, and hand troweled concrete floors and walls create a modern zen-like environment in the bathrooms.
As you approach the Old Las Palmas home, custom black entry gates along with full-grown hedges give complete privacy from the street. Mature trees flank a cobblestone path up to the house that surrounds an 18th century limestone custom fountain. Desert landscaping with lush plants is standard throughout the front and rear yard.
Once inside, Italian tile has been used in both the kitchen and bar on the backsplash and island surround. A 60-inch Thermador range and subzero refrigerator accompany dual dishwashers.
The property includes a newly plastered and renovated pool, spa, and swimmable waterfall, an outdoor kitchen with a KitchenAid gas grill, additional double burner, sink, and refrigerator. All furnishings, small appliances, cutlery, dishware, barware, linens, and outdoor furniture are available for purchase outside of escrow.
Listing Price: $5,495,000
594 W. Stevens Road, Palm Springs
For more information, contact Louise Hampton, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties, The Louise Hampton Team, 760-320-4586, louise@Louisehampton.com.