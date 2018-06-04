All the charm of living in Old Las Palmas dovetails seamlessly with all the modern conveniences of 21st-century living in this four-bedroom, six-bathroom, 4,100-square-foot home that was built in 2016 and features the latest building trends and design.
An artfully laid out, xeriscaped front yard greets you as you enter the sophisticated walled and gated property. On the exterior, stacked stone quartz walls are juxtaposed with stucco and the combination of the two sets a serene mood for a large seating area with a fire pit and dramatic mountain views.
High ceilings and Italian tile floors add dramatic touches to the home.
Soaring 12-foot ceilings and Italian tile floors distinguish all of the living spaces. They add even more drama to the spacious, open living/dining area that’s already packed with plenty of wow factor thanks to Fleetwood sliders and large picture windows that capture the incredible views of the San Jacinto Mountains to the west and the private pool/spa on the adjacent side of the property. Two wine coolers at the nearby beverage center/bar make entertaining easy.
The sleekly designed kitchen is outfitted with Viking 7 Series appliances, a Blanco Steelart sink, a generously sized kitchen island that’s draped with Carrara marble, and a peninsula bar with under-counter seating. Adjacent to the kitchen is a light-filled space that can be used for more casual dining, or as an intimate seating area in front of the electric fireplace.
The master bedroom is located in the private west wing of the home and its luxurious spa bathroom has volcanic limestone sinks, a roomy soaking tub, Carrara marble countertops, and stunning Carrara marble walls that surround the shower and tub.
Three other en-suite bedrooms are located on the east side of the property, along with a powder room that features an under-lit onyx countertop.
Since this is a new construction home it has all the technical bells and whistles that make life easier and more eco-friendly including a Lutron Home Works Automation System, so all the lighting can be controlled remotely from an app, an owned 10 kilowatt solar system which provides the majority of the power for the house, an energy-efficient roofing system, double wall insulation, and two tankless hot water heaters.
It’s also hard to beat outdoor conveniences like a large pool, along with an elevated spa, seating area, and fire pit that are situated to take full advantage of the mountain views.
Listing price: $2,595,000
372 Camino Norte, Palm Springs
Patrick Jordan and Stewart Smith
Patrick~Stewart Properties
Bennion Deville Homes
2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, #605, Palm Springs
Patrick@PatrickStewartProperties.com, 760-898-1817
Stewart@PatrickStewartProperties.com, 760-898-1544