All the charm of living in Old Las Palmas dovetails seamlessly with all the modern conveniences of 21st-century living in this four-bedroom, six-bathroom, 4,100-square-foot home that was built in 2016 and features the latest building trends and design.

An artfully laid out, xeriscaped front yard greets you as you enter the sophisticated walled and gated property. On the exterior, stacked stone quartz walls are juxtaposed with stucco and the combination of the two sets a serene mood for a large seating area with a fire pit and dramatic mountain views.