It’s All Good

At the core of the outreach program, the Mobile Mission consists of two mobile art vans which allows OTAS to transport the instructors, materials, and supplies needed to provide quality art experiences in a variety of locations. From after-school programs to senior centers, students participate in fun projects such as themed ceramic sculptures, fused glass jewelry, and watercolor landscapes. In order to bring the Mobile Mission to those that need it most, OTAS partners with local organizations such as Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Alzheimer’s Association, Angel View, Desert Arc, and more. OTAS strives to bring people together to help provide access to the arts and serve as a creative hub for the local community.

Old Town Artisan Studios will hold its Color the World Gala on Jan.14, 2023 to raise funds to continue their mission of providing art experiences for residents, regardless of age, ability, or financial circumstances. Gala attendees will help keep OTAS’s efforts to keep art alive in the community. The gala will include special performances by Victory Brinker, Guinness World Record’s Youngest Opera Singer, and Boys of December ’63, a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute show.