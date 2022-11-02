It’s All Good

From after-school programs to senior centers, students participate in fun projects such as themed ceramic sculptures, fused glass jewelry, and watercolor landscapes through Old Town Artisan Studios.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OLD TOWN ARTISAN STUDIOS
Enter through the double wooden doors and find yourself in a serene oasis. Amidst sparkling waterfalls, lush green gardens, and hidden works of art, you’ll find a creative haven where all are welcome.
Old Town Artisan Studios (OTAS) is a non-profit arts organization located in the original building of one of La Quinta’s earliest homesteads established over 80 years ago. At the time, only a single dirt road existed leading directly to Palm Springs. Today, OTAS sits on this three-acre property, serving more than 25,000 art experiences throughout the Coachella Valley each year.
By taking a class, painting pottery, viewing work on display in the Leland Gallery, perusing the gift shop, or attending live music events, you can directly support their mission and ensure that art remains a vibrant part of the Coachella Valley’s creative fabric.
Since January 2020, OTAS has served over 68,000 art experiences through on-campus classes, outreach, Art2Go Kits, and live performances. The organization is also known for its free community events, such as Gingerbread Lane and Open Mic Night. “For those that do not have the means to come to our campus, we take art classes directly to them”, says Ivanna Diaz Hansen, OTAS business and development coordinator,.
At the core of the outreach program, the Mobile Mission consists of two mobile art vans which allows OTAS to transport the instructors, materials, and supplies needed to provide quality art experiences in a variety of locations. From after-school programs to senior centers, students participate in fun projects such as themed ceramic sculptures, fused glass jewelry, and watercolor landscapes. In order to bring the Mobile Mission to those that need it most, OTAS partners with local organizations such as Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Alzheimer’s Association, Angel View, Desert Arc, and more. OTAS strives to bring people together to help provide access to the arts and serve as a creative hub for the local community.
Old Town Artisan Studios will hold its Color the World Gala on Jan.14, 2023 to raise funds to continue their mission of providing art experiences for residents, regardless of age, ability, or financial circumstances. Gala attendees will help keep OTAS’s efforts to keep art alive in the community. The gala will include special performances by Victory Brinker, Guinness World Record’s Youngest Opera Singer, and Boys of December ’63, a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute show.
During the gala, the organization’s Heart of the Community Award will be presented to the founders of OTAS, Victory and Richard Grund. What first began as a single room studio in 2009 has evolved into a multi-studio complex with an extensive outreach program, open to individuals of all ages, physical abilities, and financial status.
The Grund’s founded Old Town Artisan Studios to provide a warm and inviting place for the arts to be accessible to all. They will be recognized for their outstanding commitment to the arts and the organization. Other exciting elements will include a live auction with one-of-a-kind experiences and original artwork, and a “palette” raise to further solicit the funds needed to support OTAS’ outreach programs.
The event will be hosted by Emmy award-winning anchor, Peter Daut of KESQ-TV, and take place in the Fiesta Ballroom at Omni Rancho Las Palmas at 6 p.m.