Take a Trip Down Gingerbread Lane

Starting Nov. 27 and for the next 3 consecutive Saturdays, Old Town Artisan Studios will welcome the public in to celebrate the holidays.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OLD TOWN ARTISAN STUDIOS
If Christmas lights, gingerbread cookies, and live entertainment sounds like a good way to kick-off the holiday season, then make your way to Artisan Studios in Old Town La Quinta."Gingerbread Lane" will run from noon to 6 p.m. for four consecutive Saturdays starting Nov. 27 and continuing Dec. 4, 11, and 18.
For the fourth year in a row, this event is catered to families and those looking to craft meaningful gifts for their loved ones. Despite restrictions of being unable to host the celebration last year, Artisan Studios was able to distribute 24,000 “build-your-own” style ornament kits to children during the pandemic. An event originally created to bring the community together, Artisan Studios looks forward to gathering face-to-face this year.
“We don’t know what to anticipate,” Thomas Burns, executive director of Old Town Artisan Studios. “This year we don’t know if people will be excited about it or not. That’s the mystery for us, but we’re anticipating that we’ll have a lot of people.”
This event will be held outside. Vaccine cards aren’t required but masks are recommended for safety of guests and staff.
Thomas Burns elaborates more about the event Palm Springs Life.
What inspired this event?
We’ve always made ornaments, and we also do a lot of clay and ceramic work. We realized we were really able to make ornaments easily. It was a way of bringing the community together. It was also a way to get people back into the arts by making presents versus buying presents. We’re hopeful that families come in and make their ornament and [that] they keep the ornament for years to come.
How long does it take to set up the decorations?
We have an army of volunteers. The last several days we have been decorating. It takes a long time, but we have a bunch of different buildings and they’re all lit up. There are six huge Christmas trees. One tree is over 15 feet tall. We also have “Miniature Masterpieces”, which are a ton of local artists that have donated their artwork. Those get hung in our gallery and then raffled off. At the very end of the event the tickets get pulled for each art piece.
How many cookies are on hand during the event?
We actually have the La Quinta High School Culinary Department do all of our gingerbread cookies. I believe we have ordered over 5,000 cookies. The kids are always decorating a bunch at a time. What we don’t give away during our event we will package and donate to the FIND Food Bank.
• READ NEXT: Check Out Our Ultimate Guide to 2021 Holiday Events and Celebrations.