Take a Trip Down Gingerbread Lane

Thomas Burns elaborates more about the event Palm Springs Life.

What inspired this event?

We’ve always made ornaments, and we also do a lot of clay and ceramic work. We realized we were really able to make ornaments easily. It was a way of bringing the community together. It was also a way to get people back into the arts by making presents versus buying presents. We’re hopeful that families come in and make their ornament and [that] they keep the ornament for years to come.

How long does it take to set up the decorations?

We have an army of volunteers. The last several days we have been decorating. It takes a long time, but we have a bunch of different buildings and they’re all lit up. There are six huge Christmas trees. One tree is over 15 feet tall. We also have “Miniature Masterpieces”, which are a ton of local artists that have donated their artwork. Those get hung in our gallery and then raffled off. At the very end of the event the tickets get pulled for each art piece.