Egging Local Artists On

Carole Hatcher will never look at an egg the same way again.

The Coachella Valley resident is part of a group of local artists and celebrities who have painted more than 300 ceramic eggs currently being auctioned off online through April 1 with 100 percent of the proceeds earmarked for Old Town Artisan Studios’outreach programs. Each egg of this “Eggstravaganza” has a $20 minimum bid, and there’s also a $100 “Buy Now” option should one of the colorful creations catch a bidder’s eye and instill in him or her an irresistible “I can’t live without it” urge.

Hatcher, the director of events and facilities for the Artists Council, usually works in assemblage and collage. She’s not at all accustomed to thinking of an egg as the canvas for her talents. “I’m really not a painter,” she admits.