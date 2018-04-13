Local school children and families were invited for a day of painting at the third “Warhol In The Park” community education event. The workshop provided an opportunity for kids to learn about the life and work of iconic pop artist Andy Warhol and to create their own Warhol-inspired paintings which were placed on display throughout the afternoon.

All of the participants received a free family pass to the Palm Springs Art Museum where the exhibition: Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation is on view through May 28.

The final “Warhol In The Park” event will be held 5 – 8 p.m. May 6 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1515 6th St., in Coachella.

“Warhol In The Park” was made possible by Title Sponsor El Paseo Jewelers, Presenting Sponsor Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, Arts In Education Sponsor Palm Springs Art Museum, and Education Sponsors Old Town Artisan Studios, The City of Palm Desert, CODA Gallery, The Rowan Palm Springs, and California Desert Arts Council.

For information, visit: palmspringslife.com/warhol.