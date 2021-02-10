Have a Heart

Three years ago, Thomas Burns saw an ad for the executive director post at Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta. He was at a crossroads and the prospect of living in Greater Palm Springs had always appealed to him.

“I have to tell you, it was such a good fit for me because it’s kept me in the art world but it allows me to give back to the community,” says Burns.

Burns wants you to find your own part of the art world as well. Created just this year for Valentine’s Day, Old Town Artisan Studios is selling three ceramic hearts for $150 to give to that special person during a time when most of us could use a boost.

“There’s just, in my opinion, so much negativity going on in the world,” Burns says. “And then we’re dealing with COVID and for me, it was a combination of addressing what was happening in the world. And then also the fact that we were just reopening, we needed to get people back in and start to take classes.”

One of the hearts in the set of three actually allows you to gift a class to the recipient. That’s the pink heart. The Purple Heart is Old Town Artisan Studios’ way of saying thanks to you, and the red heart is for someone special, maybe even a total stranger. An attached note to the red heart says, “I just wanted you to know you are loved by someone, and I wanted to share my heart with you.”

Burns chats more about the Valentine’s Day heart set with Palm Springs Life and how it serves Old Town Artisan Studios’ mission.