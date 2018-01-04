Men in tuxedos and women in gowns embraced the theme of “Casino Royale: Going All In for Our Kids,” as Olive Crest Desert Communities held its annual major fundraiser at the Mission Hills County Club in Rancho Mirage.

The event, co-chaired by Olive Crest trustees Nicole Rixon and Kristen Shaloub, featured an elegant cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, a gourmet dinner, and plenty of entertainment, including roulette and poker by Casino Entertainment, which allowed guests to wager for a good cause.

Patrick Evans of CBS Local TV 2 was emcee for the evening.

Jan and Roger Johnson were honored with the 2017 Brinton Child Advocacy Award. Roger Johnson, an Olive Crest trustee, and wife Jan, an Olive Crest Angel, have been major supporters of the Olive Crest Communities for many years. The Brinton Award is named for Dr. and Mrs. James Brinton, founders of the Coachella Valley Region of Olive Crest.

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of more than 100,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk children and their families through mentoring, counseling, outreach programs, and intervention. The organization serves some 3,500 children and families each day throughout California, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest.

Olive Crest

73-700 Dinah Shore Drive #101

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-8507

olivecrest.org