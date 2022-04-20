Olive Crest Celebrates the “Power of One”

Olive Crest Desert Communities, the recognized leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse, recently hosted its “Power Of One” luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, with the original founders of the organization, Donald and Lois Verleur in attendance. The Verleurs, along with their son Donald Verleur, II, who is currently CEO of Olive Crest, welcomed the 140 guests, who were there to honor those individuals and organizations who have supported Olive Crest for the past 20 years.

Co-chaired by Dr. James and Lorraine Brinton, Olive Crest trustees and founders of the Desert Communities Chapter, the event was emceed by Patrick Evans of KESQ-TV.

Honorees included:

Founding Partners – Dr. James and Lorraine Britton

Church Partner - Southwest Church

Nonprofit Partner - Patricia Paige “Stitches For Kids”

Volunteer Partner - Sandra Shaw

In Memoriam - Denise DuBarry-Hay

Safe Families Host Partner - Bill & Leslie Seals

Business Partner – Agape Salon & Spa, Ana & Ismael Jimenez

One of the luncheon highlights included singer Angie Grace Ashford, who auditioned this season for American Idol. After being abandoned by her biological mother on a beach, Angie graduated successfully from Olive Crest’s Foster Care Program.

Jesse and Sharon Thompson, who have cared for and taken into their home 33 Olive Crest children since they became Safe Family parents, spoke about the amazing impact and overall success Olive Crest’s Safe Families For Children Program has experienced. When asked what compels them to continue to open up their hearts and their home to these kids in need, the Thompsons reply, “when these kids get to Olive Crest, they are just about out of options. This is a lifetime commitment and we know we are in it to the end.”

“The Power Of One speaks to the difference that any one of us can make in the life of a child or family in crisis,” adds Tracy Fitzsimmons, Olive Crest’s executive director of Inland and Desert Communities. “This community’s support has been a critical cornerstone of the transformed lives of Olive Crest children and families over this past 20 years. Through our donors’ and volunteers’ relentless advocacy, we’ve grown to strengthen over 600 local children and families lives each year. Each of us can make a difference by getting involved.”

“The Power Of One speaks to the difference that any one of us can make in the life of a child or family in crisis,” adds Tracy Fitzsimmons, Olive Crest’s executive director of Inland and Desert Communities. “This community’s support has been a critical cornerstone of the transformed lives of Olive Crest children and families over this past 20 years. Through our donors’ and volunteers’ relentless advocacy, we’ve grown to strengthen over 600 local children and families lives each year. Each of us can make a difference by getting involved.”

• READ NEXT: Billie Jean King Receives 2022 Annalee Thurston Award in the Desert.