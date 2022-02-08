Top Lawyers 2021 Earn Just Praise

Palm Springs Life recently celebrated its Top Lawyers for 2021 at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Rancho Mirage.

The Coachella Valley’s top attorneys were invited to this magnificent outdoor setting where they were treated to sumptuous hors d’oeuvres and cocktails . The evening was sponsored by El Paseo Jewelers. Each attorney received a personalized framed Top Lawyers plaque and a $1,000 gift certificate courtesy of El Paseo Jewelers.

Omni Rancho Las Palmas

41000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-2727

omnihotels.com