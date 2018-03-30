BASE CAMP

A pop-up private campsite open during both weekends of Coachella and Stagecoach. Furnished tents are available, as well as RV and pitch-your-own-tent sites. The exact location is hush-hush, but it’s only 6 miles from the Empire Polo Club. A fleet of 55 private charter buses takes care of transport, driving to and from the camping area every 30 minutes.

welcometobasecamp.com

NEON CARNIVAL

If you can procure an invite to this massive yet exclusive Coachella after-hours party, you’re in an elite club that includes perennial festivalgoers Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alessandra Ambrosio, and the Hilton sisters, among thousands of other attendees eager to rally. The event runs 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturday, April 14, during the first weekend of Coachella.

bolthouseproductions.com

DAY CLUB

While there is no shortage of pool parties across the Coachella Valley, the official Goldenvoice daytime event makes a splash at Hilton Palm Springs. Both weekends, catch Coachella artists like Odesza, Illenium, and Deorro spinning poolside. Single-day wristbands start at $20, and a weekend pass will run you $50.

dayclub.ps