AUTHENTIC EATS.

The Original Las Casuelas opened 60 years ago, when Florencio Delgado (left) and his wife, Mary, brought his mother’s traditional Mexican recipes from Arizona to Palm Springs. His mother perfected her recipes in the early 1920s cooking meals for copper miners in the earthenware pots for which the restaurant is named. The Delgado family now owns four restaurants in Greater Palm Springs, run by Florencio’s children.

theoriginallascasuelas.com

FOR A GOOD HAIR DAY.

The bright and airy Brien O’Brien Salon marks its 10th anniversary this month. An inviting space at the Palm Springs Corridor in the Uptown Design District, the salon opens to a dog-friendly courtyard garden; the owner’s French bulldog acts as client welcoming committee. In addition to expert hair services, O’Brien’s team offers a range of skincare treatments.

brienobriensalon.com