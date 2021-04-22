On the Home Front: Spring 2021

THE HOME CLOFFICE

The closet-plus-office space in style blogger Kelly Lee’s Andreas Hills home, which was featured as The Christopher Kennedy Compound: Modernism Week Show House in 2017, deserves another look. Designed by Natasha Minasian of Minasian Interiors with TCS Closets, Kelly’s “cloffice” feels even more relevant now. First, carpet is back. (Hers is available at Carpet Empire Plus.) It’s noise reducing and soft underfoot, adding a layer of comfort to your day. As for pulling off the palm leaf wallpaper and patterned carpet? “Mixing patterns can be tricky,” Kennedy says. “One rule I follow is to make sure the scales are very different. In this closet, the small scale of the carpet does not compete with the large scale of the wallpaper, so they mix beautifully. And as many of us look for alternate locations to work these days, Kelly’s ‘cloffice’ seems completely ahead of its time.