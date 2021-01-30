On the Home Front: Winter 2021

RENT THE LIFESTYLE

Anyone who has yet to get lost in the airy expanse of the Acme 5 Lifestyle store (left) in Yucca Valley will feel as if they have been living under a High Desert rock when they learn what they’ve been missing. Owner Anton Goss opened the showplace of organic-style furnishings, décor, and pottery two years ago, joining sister shops in Santa Monica and San Pedro. What’s new now is the brand’s Airbnb near Pioneertown. A “modern bohemian” amalgamation of interior design services, specimen plants, and merch made by real humans thrives under one rentable roof just minutes from the shop.

WHERE THE COOKS GO

The Upper Crust, El Paseo’s grand palace of kitchen essentials and tabletop indulgences, has moved to a new address on the same avenue after a stunning buildout to house more of what their customers love. Collectors of pieces by South African artist-designer Carrol Boyes will find her functional artworks have plenty of space to spread out and express themselves. (And yes, about the cheese. The shop still stocks its famous line of signature spreads.)

TWO TIMES THE TILE

Eye-catching tile backdrops in Modernism Week homes and on HGTV’s Desert Flippers often materialize through a collaboration with Fina Meraz, owner of Tile Designs by Fina in Palm Desert. Meraz recently opened a second showroom in Palm Springs. Both feature 90 vendors presenting endless tile formats, styles, and mediums — some exclusive to the stores.

