Let’s Picnic

Mark Van Laanan creates decadent charcuterie boards packed with rich cheeses, artisan salamis, salty olives, and more at his specialty food shop On the Mark in downtown Palm Springs. Follow his advice to craft the perfect portable smorgasbord for your next picnic in Greater Palm Springs.

Be Firm

“Hard cheeses hold up better. Soft cheeses get a little too oozey and gooey, but hard cheddar and Gouda are good. A lot of our Spanish, Italian, and French cheeses are hard cheeses, so they’re not going

to fall apart," Van Laanan says.

Yes, You Can

“Canned wine is easier to transport and open than a big bottle. Put them in a little cooler with ice packs. The fun thing is you can actually drink them right out of the can. You don’t need a glass. If you want to be a little more fancy, bring some plastic stemware," Van Laanan says.