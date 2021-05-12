A Second Chance

The pandemic appears to have brought only roadblocks and a sense of hesitancy. But it has also presented opportunity and action.

John Wiersma and his husband Greg wanted to be bar owners as part of their move to the desert. That was the 5-to 10-year-plan. Then the shutdown happened. “2020 changed all of that,” Wiersma says. “Moving here (from Los Angeles) last year was a 180 turn for us, but it was kind of one of those opportunities that if we didn’t do it, we would always wonder.”

They had been to Studio One Eleven several times as part of their mission to research the Coachella Valley gay bar scene. When it came up for sale following the shutdown, all the reasons they liked the bar made the purchase seem right.