April 27 is the one day a year when your appetite helps a good cause.

Dining Out for Life marks its 12th year in the Coachella Valley just as it does in 52 other cities across the country. But of all the cities that participate across the nation, Dining Out For Life Coachella Valley is the third largest fundraiser, beating out majors like Phoenix, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. And the Coachella Valley has more restaurants participating at 100 percent donations than any of the other 52 participating cities.

Restaurant-goers can choose from 62 restaurants in the Coachella Valley to not only enjoy a great meal, but also help raise money for AIDS service organizations. It’s a way for people who don’t have time to be activists to make a meaningful financial contribution to the fight against AIDS.