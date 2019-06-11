Patio Dining at its Best

Four Coachella Valley locations have made the cut among OpenTable’s annual 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019 as we head into the summer months.

The foursome includes Copley’s on Palm Canyon in Palm Springs, Cliffhouse in La Quinta, Pacifica Seafood in Palm Desert, and Spencer’s Restaurant in Palm Springs.

OpenTable’s list features winning restaurants in 19 states and Washington, D.C. Compared to last year’s list, California remains the most honored state. This year it has 31 winning restaurants. Florida and Hawaii follow behind again, with 26 and 10 winners, respectively. Other notable states for outdoor dining include Arizona with eight winning restaurants, New York with four and Ohio with three. Also featured this year are Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C. The 2019 list brings newcomers to the forefront including Colorado, Louisiana, and Washington.

“Outdoor dining is synonymous with summer,” says Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s chief dining officer. “There’s no better way to soak up a city’s scenery, be it urban vistas or waterfront views, than with an al fresco table at one of this year’s winning restaurants.”

OpenTable’s list of the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating.

Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

For the complete list from OpenTable, click HERE.