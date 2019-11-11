Holiday Hideaway

You either love hosting a group of friends and family — or you don’t. And even if you do, you may not have the square footage or amenities to invite as many people home for the holidays as you would like. Enter: the well-equipped rental designed to delight any culinarian.

Casa Grande Tennis Estate in The Mesa enclave of Palm Springs is one of Oranj Palm Vacation Homes’ most sought-after properties among close-knit groups looking to hole up and spend quality time together.

Set on two stories, the eight bedrooms that sleep up to 12 adults are only part of the draw. Its restaurant-sized chef’s kitchen can expertly handle an epicurean Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or December holiday feast. A six-burner, stainless steel Thermador range crowned by a pot filler and flanked by clusters of pots and pans catches prospective renters’ eyes and ultimately seals the deal.