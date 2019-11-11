Holiday Hideaway

You either love hosting a group of friends and family — or you don’t. And even if you do, you may not have the square footage or amenities to invite as many people home for the holidays as you would like. Enter: the well-equipped rental designed to delight any culinarian.
Casa Grande Tennis Estate in The Mesa enclave of Palm Springs is one of Oranj Palm Vacation Homes’ most sought-after properties among close-knit groups looking to hole up and spend quality time together.
Set on two stories, the eight bedrooms that sleep up to 12 adults are only part of the draw. Its restaurant-sized chef’s kitchen can expertly handle an epicurean Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or December holiday feast. A six-burner, stainless steel Thermador range crowned by a pot filler and flanked by clusters of pots and pans catches prospective renters’ eyes and ultimately seals the deal.
“Most of the people who rent this Spanish-style house are families or a big group of friends who are hosting a birthday dinner, anniversary, or guests for the holidays,” says Karlos Salinas, marketing director of Oranj Palm Vacation Homes. “Whether they are cooking themselves or are hiring a chef to come prepare the meal, all they need to do is the grocery shopping. Everything else is on hand.” That includes seasonal fresh fruit from the garden’s own citrus grove.
Two sinks, two dishwashers, and vast quartzite surfaces around and atop the island assure that guests never feel there are too many cooks in the kitchen. Saltillo tile floors and tiled walls carry the Mediterranean-inspired warmth found throughout the home into this bright and functional prep space.
For the full holiday experience, guests can gather in the formal dining room around a long table that accommodates 12. This Oranj Palm Vacation Homes property offers additional shaded outdoor seating is steps away through the glass sliding door. For casual get-togethers, an outdoor kitchen with a gas barbecue lies just outside the kitchen door. The home was designed for foodies and conversation.
“This is a house where you don’t have to leave the whole weekend,” Salinas adds. “You have a tennis court, a game room, three bars, the pool, and even a baby grand piano. There’s something for everyone.”
Once you’re thinking about the menu, however, you might have missed the window for renting your holiday hideaway. Homes that offer the guest capacity and top-of-the-line kitchen found at Casa Grande are customarily booked up for the traditional celebration dates by late summer. Salinas suggests planning at least six months in advance.