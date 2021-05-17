Instilling Art for Life

“Usually the canvases stay in the classroom and the students paint or draw on them in the school,” explains Susan Davis, founder of Desert X. “The art this time is an example of that moment in time when they were created —during a pandemic, almost like an art journal.”

• READ NEXT: Include These Outdoor Sculpture Stops During Your Greater Palm Springs Artistic Journey.

Murillo was one of a dozen artists whose work were part of Desert X 2021, a biennial, site-specific art exhibition that recently closed after opening in February. At the closing Desert X event May 15, students were able to claim their canvas and show it off to family at the Coachella Valley Art Center in Indio

Davis says 1,000 blank canvases were distributed to Coachella Valley students and more than 500 were returned completed. One of those students, Samantha, excitedly looked through stacks of the canvases laid out on tables at the arts center in order to show her finished product to her family.

“It was fun and exciting, and it really let me show off what I can do with art,” says Samantha, who adds being part of Frequencies will increase her desire to keep participating in the arts going forward.

• VIDEO: Watch a Conversation Featuring Desert X Artists Zahrah Alghamdi and Xaviera Simmons with Palm Springs Life Editor-in-Chief Steven Biller.