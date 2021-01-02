This Land Is Our Land

Nature prevailed in November as local nonprofit Oswit Land Trust closed escrow on 114 acres in South Palm Springs, ending a four-year battle with developers and ensuring the preservation of the untamed landscape. “The message was loud and clear that the community wanted this canyon preserved,” says trust founder Jane Garrison. “There were so many frustrations, so many tears. We didn’t give up.”

An avid hiker, Garrison was trekking the South Lykken Trail in 2016 when a passerby broke the news: The magnificent vista Garrison so admired overlooking on her walks was to be bulldozed to make way for a subdivision of 160 luxury houses.

She was looking at Oswit Canyon. Os wit is the Cahuilla term for “eagle.” The name references an ancient legend about a Cahuilla shaman and eaglets that inhabited these cliffs. This stretch of San Jacinto foothills comprises an alluvial fan that provides habitat to six endangered species, two more that are threatened, and at least 32 protected migratory birds, according to the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife. Development would have altered the terrain with residential properties and, being a FEMA flood zone, a retention dam as long as the Empire State Building is high.

The Eagle Canyon housing plan surfaced in 2006 and was approved by the city but never broke ground. The site changed hands, and in 2016, new developers revived the proposal. Their updates mandated resubmission and a round of public hearings, which stirred opposition.

Enter Garrison.