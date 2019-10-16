Saving Oswit Canyon

Hot Purple Energy is stepping up its support of the Save Oswit Canyon grassroots campaign to preserve the pristine stretch of land in South Palm Springs.

Oswit Canyon is home to several endangered and threatened species of plants and wildlife, including Peninsular Bighorn Sheep, Desert Tortoise, and the Coachella Valley Fringe-Toad Lizard. The South Lykken Trail that traverses the area is beloved by hiking enthusiasts for its sweeping views of Palm Springs mountain ranges and the valley floor.

For several years, the land was threatened with a development calling for 250 homes and an enormous flood control system – much to the dismay of community members who recognize the natural landscape as vital and sacred to Palm Springs’ long heritage as a destination for naturalists.

“Eco-tourists and visitors have been a sustaining part of Palm Springs for over 100 years,” says Nate Otto, owner of Hot Purple Energy in the Coachella Valley. “We need to protect this resource as the last gateway between natural beauty and important architecture — before it’s lost forever.”