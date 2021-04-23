noah purifoy art

Good Forms

Add these year-round outdoor sculptures as a supplement to the Desert X exhibition during your artistic journey of Greater Palm Springs.

For outdoor art to supplement Desert X, the biennial exhibition happening now through May 16 at spots across the Coachella Valley, journey to these year-round sculpture sanctuaries to experience all the feels.

Elrod Sculpture Garden

Creativity extends outside the Palm Springs Art Museum’s walls. On the outdoor lower levels, find work by the likes of Yaacov Agam, Max Bill, and Jim Dine surrounding reflection pools. The sculptures can also be your dining companions. Outdoor seating at the museum’s Persimmon Bistro is set within the space. psmuseum.org

Profound

Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum

In Joshua Tree, discover a treasure trove of work by the late artist Noah Purifoy, one of the most revered American sculptors working in assemblage. He created the open-air museum to exhibit monumental pieces like No Contest, which consists of two bicycles atop a homesteader cabin façade. noahpurifoy.com

Wild

Sky Art Sculpture Garden

This fantastical destination created by artist Ricardo Breceda in Borrengo Springs (about an hour’s drive southeast of the  Coachella Valley) is populated with 130 of his mammoth metal sculptures of creatures like horses, dinosaurs, bighorn sheep, elephants, and a 350-foot-long sea serpent. ricardobreceda.com

Calm

Jackie Lee  Houston Plaza

Across from the Palm Springs Convention Center, shapely sculptures by such artists as Craig Dan Goseyun, John Kennedy, and Kevin Robb dot a path winding through a native desert garden as well as a lawn that’s a prime spot for a picnic close to downtown Palm Springs. visitpalmsprings.com

Divine

Shields Date Garden

In addition to serving the Coachella Valley’s most famous date shake, the quintessential Indio attraction boasts a 17-acre farm punctuated with 23 statues depicting biblical scenes chronicling the life of Christ. A self-guided audio tour is available online. shieldsdategarden.com

Moody

Melissa Morgan Sculpture Garden

On a gravelscaped lot in Palm Desert’s El Paseo Shopping District, see — and consider adding to your personal collection — imaginative work like Anthony James’ illuminated Portal Icosahedron and Olivia Steele’s remixed road signs Public Display of Awareness. melissamorganfineart.com

Tranquil

Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden

In Palm Desert, this unexpected oasis right off Highway 111 is accented with water features and undulating walkways that weave between sculptures by such artists as Donald Judd, Fletcher Benton, Betty Gold, Dan Namingha, and Jaume Plensa. psmuseum.org

What is Desert X?

The free outdoor exhibition features site-specific art installed across the Coachella Valley. This year’s Desert X includes works from several artists, including Zahrah Alghamdi, Felipe Baeza, Xaviera Simmons, and Nicholas Galanin. For more info, visit desertx.org.

