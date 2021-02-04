The Great Outdoors

When restaurant industry veteran Willie Rhine founded Eight4Nine in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design Distract five years ago, one of his goals was to equip his posh, gallery-like eatery with the city’s largest dining patio. “I said, ‘If we’re going to do this,’” he recalls, “‘we need to do it right — and we need to do it big.’”

The undulating outdoor space can seat more than 100 guests — even with social distancing restrictions in place — at tables decked out in signature fuchsia and white. Rhine drew the hues from furniture he spotted at an estate sale. “I called my life partner Albert [Gonzalez] and said, ‘I’m buying a table and chairs. I have no idea where we’re going to put it for now, but it’s going in our new restaurant,’” Rhine recalls. “The entire restaurant was designed around that table and chairs.” They brought the color scheme to other pre-loved dinette sets by spray-painting them white and adding deep-pink cushions.

Rhine’s brand of elegant sustainability extends to the cuisine. “It’s fresh, clean food with integrity,” says Gonzalez, who leads the kitchen. They switch up the offerings seasonally: The summer menu stars grilled meats and fresh tomatoes and fall and winter selections include spiced and roasted root veggies, such as parsnips and yams. Gonzalez sees seasonal bounties as “a blank canvas. I just let inspiration run.”