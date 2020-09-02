Greater Outdoors

Editor’s Note: Check the websites prior to traveling to any of these outdoor destinations to learn their protocols in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tee Time

Desert Willow Golf Resort

Designed by Michael Hurdzan and Dana Dry (along with Southern California golf legend John Cook), the Mountain View and Firecliff courses frame one of the top municipal golf facilities in the nation. For what the Mountain View offers in stunning vistas and natural desert routing, the tougher Firecliff counters with astute bunkering. desertwillow.com

Indian Wells Golf Resort

Top-ranked by Golf and Golfweek magazines, these 36 holes test players on the Celebrity and the Players courses, which are aptly dubbed “Beauty and the Beast.” Clive Clark’s Celebrity Course stretches across an undulating landscape with flowing streams and waterfall features, while the John Fought–designed Players Course dares linksmen with sculpted bunkers and thickets of native trees. indianwellsgolfresort.com

PGA West

Pretend to be a golf pro at this hallmark venue, which annually plays host to the world’s best as one of three courses in rotation on the PGA Tour’s American Express (formerly the Desert Classic). pgawest.com

Classic Club

Golfers of all levels will find a challenge at this world-renowned golf course designed by Arnold Palmer. The desert gem offers gorgeous landscape views and over 5,000 pine, California pepper, and olive trees. classicclubgolf.com

Marriott’s Shadow Ridge

The debut domestic design from six-time major winner Nick Faldo tees up a scorecard of resort-style, championship golf. Generous landing areas define fairways, while an onus on approach accuracy proves the key tenet for scoring. golfshadowridge.com

SilverRock Resort

Reflective ponds and sweeping native bunkers dot the 200-acre Arnold Palmer Classic Course and epitomize the scenic lure that Greater Palm Springs had on Palmer. Both resort clubhouses pair hearty breakfast menus (and post-round cocktails) with sweeping course views.

silverrock.org