It’s Outlandish Season

If your brain hurts from scrolling through the latest newsfeed and you simply cannot stomach another headline bemoaning the current state of political affairs, rest assured: Outlandish is for you.

The popular Palm Springs performance series enters its third year of staging comedic and entertainment acts. And by the looks of it, this year’s lineup rises to the occasion — Fran Drescher, Margaret Cho, Coco Peru, Leslie Jordan, Randy Rainbow, and local drag icon Miss Richfield 1981 all hit the stage at the Palm Springs Cultural Center between Oct. 12 and Nov. 24.

Logo TV Founder Matt Farber produces the event in partnership with the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The good news — aside from actually having an opportunity to be in community with others in a festive setting and far away from the TV for one night — is that the events benefit the LGBT Community Center of the Desert (The Center).

Farber, who sold Logo to Viacom several years back, says the genesis of the Outlandish series originated in Ft. Lauderdale in 2017 where he produced a series of hit stage shows. It left him wondering what other LGBTQ communities might appreciate something similar.

Palm Springs quickly entered the fold.

“It felt like a good chapter in my career,” Farber says of his sojourn into the Outlandish realm. “I had been in entertainment and media for some time and I had done quite a bit in LGBTQ media, especially with Logo. As a side project for the last 18 years, I also managed Miss Richfield 1981, one of the performers here and actually one of the spokespersons for the City of Palm Springs. I wanted to create a series of these shows and leave my corporate world.”