Escape From L.A.

Your prose is cinematic. Is fiction writing a natural progression from filmmaking?

I’ve been making movies all this time. So, the shape of the novel is such that it has that role. I purposefully made no quotation marks and wrote no dialogue.

I know the song “99 Miles From L.A.” and the lore about actors coming to the desert when they had to stay within 100 miles of the studios. Why did you choose it for your title?

It’s a very melancholy, romantic song about hoping things will turn out OK. Part of that comes about when we think that if you play by the rules, you won’t get ahead. I felt like we were in a new period of that. That kind of melancholy hopefulness for things to work out dovetailed into a parallel of the failing American dream.

What role does the desert play in your novel?

The characters commit their crime in Los Angeles and run away to Palm Springs to hide it. It offers false opportunity because it is a false city of dreams in a certain way. Part of the story takes place in Desert Hot Springs.