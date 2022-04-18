On the Home Front: Spring/Summer 2022

Mi Casa es Su Casa

Uttering the words “shared ownership” might have rattled nerves only a few years ago, but California-based Pacaso has emerged as a game-changer — an agent of calm through education and opportunity. Pacaso gives desirable vacation homes a luxury makeover before offering them to qualified owners who purchase shares of a specific home, from one-eighth (which equals 44 nights a year) to one-half. Pacaso manages the LLC formation, ensures a code of conduct, and allows owners to lock personal items on-site while remaining anonymous. (In some cases, a small group of friends owns shares of the same home.) Owners schedule stays through an app, and local home managers oversee the properties. The Pacaso marketplace even assists in the sale of your shares if you find you’re not good at sharing. Pacaso has thrived in the brisk real estate market. “One of our current listings in La Quinta is a brand-new $3.1 million home,” says communications manager Chrissy Bruchey. “But for one-eighth of that home, the price becomes $452,000.” Bruchey says Pacaso has fully sold the shares of several homes across the desert and continues to introduce inventory to keep up with demand.