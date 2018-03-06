Everyone, it seems, wants a new kitchen. While there’s a universe of options for layouts, colors, and surface materials, let’s not forget the most important functionality: the preparation and storage of food.
Kitchen appliances are advancing in pace with the rest of the design world, as brands like GE Monogram, Miele, Sub-Zero, andWolf up the ante of their products in terms of aesthetics, technology, and user experience.
We asked Michael Rhodes, senior director of retail at Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home, to walk us through some of the trends. Here’s what we learned.
Contemporary styling heats up.
Today’s appliances — including dishwashers, ovens, and refrigerators — have clean lines, integrated control panels, thoughtful LED lighting, streamlined and ergonomic knobs and handles and come in a range of rich colors. Be on the lookout for items with a matte black finish, one of the biggest new trends.
The fridge gets cooler.
You can create a seamless surface with flush-mounted and integrated refrigeration units that match the surrounding cabinetry. On the tech side, today’s units can be controlled or monitored via mobile devices; for example, internal cameras allow you to see the contents of your fridge while you’re at the grocery store. Newly configured drawers keep food fresh longer.
GE Monogram
Ovens and ranges help you cook.
The latest ovens have full-color LED displays that allow you to select by food type (meat, poultry, fish, baked goods) and automatically select the best cooking mode to make, for example, the perfect roast. Many ovens can be controlled via mobile device or are compatible with apps that offer tutorials, videos, and recipes. Theater-style lighting enhances visibility of food, and backlit knobs add elegance.
Sub-Zero Refrigeration
it’s All about the add-ons.
Complementary pieces are all the rage. Among the most popular: wine storage units, beverage centers, warming drawers, pizza ovens, and built-in coffee systems. How did you ever live without these?
